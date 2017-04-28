May Day: Protection, Dignity & Respect for All
Written by jennifer on April 28, 2017
The Grassroots Institute for Fundraising Training is proud to unite in solidarity with immigrant rights organizations, labor unions, students, clergy, social justice activist groups, and communities across the country this May Day for A Day Without Immigrants.
On Monday, May 1 we will honor and join in a national strike with hundreds of thousands of immigrants and allies to demand permanent protection, dignity, and respect for all members of our communities. In solidarity with a show of #PeoplePower, we will not go to school, we will not work, and we will not buy, to help demonstrate the massive collective economic value of immigrants and working class people of color in our communities.
