Budgeting for Fundraising Webinar 8/31

Written by jennifer on August 10, 2017

Join GIFT for an introduction to annual budgeting for grassroots social justice groups organizing for power. Weâ€™ll explore: (1) Important fundraising-related expenses to include in your annual budget, (2) How to use your annual budget to create a fundraising plan, and (3) Ways GIFT can support you in meeting your annual grassroots fundraising goals. Youâ€™ll leave equipped with tips and inspiration to help you start drafting your 2018 budget.

Thursday, August 31: 12pm PT/1pm MT/2pm CT/3pm ET | 90 Minutes | *Free* Click here to save your spot!

If you can’t make it for the live presentation, go ahead and register so we can share the recording with you.

