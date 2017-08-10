Budgeting for Fundraising Webinar 8/31

A young girl carrying a U.S. flag joins her family at the 2017 May Day march in downtown Los Angeles. Over 40,000 people marched to call for an end to deportations

and a legislative solution for the 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) is a California leader with

national impact made of diverse immigrant families and individuals who act as agents of social change to achieve a world with freedom of mobility, full human rights, and true participatory democracy. Learn more about how CHIRLA created a culture of fundraising in our feature

article by Beth Rayfield.