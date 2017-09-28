Prepare for Year-End Fundraising: Webinar Oct. 12

on September 28, 2017

‘Tis the season. If you’re newer to end-of-year fundraising, let GIFT help you prepare for the last big push of 2017. Participants will explore: 1) Driving forces behind year-end giving lore; 2) Planning an end-of-year fundraising campaign; and 3) Tips from GIFT to help ensure your campaign is successful.

This workshop-oriented webinar will leave you ready to sprint to the fundraising finish line with a rough outline of your 2017 year-end campaign. Because we’ll incorporate smaller breakout group work and larger group debrief opportunities into this webinar, live participation is limited to the first 50 people to log-in on the day of the webinar, up to 10 minutes prior to start time. All registrants will receive access to slides and a recording of the presentation after the webinar.

Thursday, October 12: 12pm PT/1pm MT/2pm CT/3pm ET | 90 Minutes | *Free* Click here to save your spot!

If you can’t make it for the live presentation, go ahead and register so we can share the recording with you.

About the presenter:

Veronica Garcia was born in Los Angeles and raised on the U.S./Mexico border in El Paso, Texas. She has over 20 years of experience working with social justice nonprofit organizations and community groups on issues including access to health care, food and housing, quality education, anti-violence initiatives, LGBTQ equity, anti-racism, immigrant rights, and community organizing.

Veronica is deeply committed to using the power of fundraising as a movement building strategy. She learned and internalized this powerful value as a graduate of GIFTâ€™s Staff-in-Training Internship Program almost 10 years ago. In the years since graduating from GIFTâ€™s training program, Veronica has supported numerous community groups and organizations in building their grassroots fundraising capacity. Most recently, before joining the GIFT staff team as program director, she served as director of development at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center where she helped ensure a diverse funding base to sustain immigration legal services for low-income clients seeking asylum at the border in El Paso. Veronica also more recently helped launch the Detained Migrant Solidarity Committee to stand in solidarity with detainees of ICEâ€™s El Paso Processing Center and their friends and families, and the Paso del Norte OUT Fund, a grantmaking initiative of El Pasoâ€™s LGBTQA community (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people, and our allies).