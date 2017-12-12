Five Steps to Developing a Better Fundraising Budget

Our cover art is from the program book for the People’s Action “Rise Up” Founding Convention in Washington, D.C. To mark and build upon the first 100 days of resistance to Donald Trump’s presidency, People’s Action convened more than 1,000 activist leaders from

around the country in April 2017. People’s Action unveiled a new political force comprised of people united against the Trump-Ryan-McConnell agenda and for a bold vision of an economy and democracy that work for everyone, not just the rich and powerful, big corporations, or purveyors of hate.