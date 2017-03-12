“A revolution that is based on the people exercising their creativity in the midst of devastation is one of the great historical contributions of humankind.” – Grace Lee Boggs

Bring your revolutionary creativity to the 19th Annual Allied Media Conference, June 15-18 in Detroit. You can now propose a session! Deadline to propose: March 12, 2017.

Reimagining Movement Resource Strategies Network Gathering

Coordinated by Crystal Middlestadt (GIFT), Kendra Hicks (Resist), and Tanya Mote (Su Teatro)

We are excited to announce the launch of the Reimagining Movement Resource Strategies network gathering at the 19th annual Allied Media Conference! A network gathering is a day-long mini-conference convened by a local or national network on the Thursday of the AMC. Together, we will examine new and emerging models for generating community resources, such as grassroots fundraising, giving circles, alternative economies, and resource mapping.



Are you passionate about finding ways to more boldly and creatively fund and resource movements for the long haul?

Are you a movement leader, fundraiser or community organizer who is working to move money and other resources to the frontlines of struggles for justice and equity?

Do you have ideas for creative models or strategies to generate income and resources for social justice movements that you are looking to pilot or experiment with fellow AMC collaborators?

We hope you will join us! Click here to find out more.

4th Resourcing & Sustaining Our Movements track



Coordinated by Tanya Mote (Su Teatro), Jax Gil (Resist) Sophia Softsky (Allied Media Projects), Joy Messinger (Third Wave Fund), and Crystal MIddlestadt (GIFT)



Are you an artist, entrepreneur, or collective with tips and tools for resourcing your work? Do you have creative ways of generating income and resources for social justice to share with others?

We are looking for hands-on workshops, strategy sessions, and meet-ups that:

Share stories, skills, and best practices on grassroots fundraising, resourcing and sustaining cultural and artistic work, giving circles, self and community care, social media strategies, and more.

Provide tools and hands-on exploration of developing business plans for artists and entrepreneurs, data mapping for grassroots fundraising, crafting your funding plan, “pitch” or brand.

Explore and highlight fundraising as a tool for movement building, legacies of giving in communities of color, closing the wealth divide, cooperative and local economic models, ways to address challenges fundraisers face.

Challenge capitalism and traditional models for funding and resourcing our work

Expand our understanding of how to generate and move non-monetary resources to organizations, movements and individuals.

Click here to propose a session. Deadline is March 12th.