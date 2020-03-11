Grassroots Fundraising Journal Now Free & Open Source

on March 11, 2020

In September of 2019, members of the Journal’s Editorial Board came together as a working committee to focus on next steps for the Grassroots Fundraising Journal, a beloved publication with a history of over 35 years.

We have paused publication indefinitely and our last issue was July-August 2018. While there are no current plans to produce new articles, we know that thousands of people continue to find the fundraising information, case studies, and how-to instructions valuable.

Given that, we are thrilled to share that the full archive of the Journal is now available free to the public. by freeing up access to the archive, we can continue to spread fundraising knowledge and lift up the work of sustaining grassroots organizations.

