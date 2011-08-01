Stay tuned for 2018 program info!

Allen Kwabena Frimpong on “The Greatest Gift Movements Can Give: Reparations”



Debate: Should Social justice organizations run by and for people of color, immigrants, and low-income people deemphasize grassroots fundraising strategies?

Closing Plenary: Bold Shifts for Resourcing Our Movements

2016 Highlights:

Opening keynote by Allen Kwabena Frimpong of MovementNetLab and BlackLivesMatter NYC on “The Greatest Gift Movements Can Give: Reparations”

Allen will explore our personal journeys as we strive to change our relationship with capitalism in the U.S. What will it take for us to transform our trauma and release debt and doubt from our lives so we can receive clarity, compassion, and creativity for our movements to thrive abundantly?

2016 Money for Our Movements Debate Resolution: Should Social justice organizations run by and for people of color, immigrants, and low-income people deemphasize grassroots fundraising strategies?

Whereas: Traditional fundraising techniques, including those falling under the rubric of grassroots fundraising, were developed and refined to meet the needs of mainstream, mostly white and middle class-led nonprofit organizations;

And whereas: Social justice organizations run by and for people of color, immigrants, and low-income people have tried to use these strategies and remain chronically under-resourced;

Therefore be it Resolved: Social justice organizations run by and for people of color, immigrants, and low income people will de-emphasize these strategies, and instead will develop other income streams such as advocating for greater access to foundation grants, restoration and creation of new forms of government funding, reparations, small business development, and other forms of income generation more appropriate to the cultures and realities of these organizations.



How-to workshops on events, online fundraising, major gifts and more!

Please click to expand the workshops you’re interested in to see if content is available for download. Thank you!

Schedule (subject to change)

Friday, August 12th

7:30-9 a.m. Registration, breakfast, exhibitors

9-10:30 a.m. Welcome & Opening Keynote

10:45-12:45 p.m. Workshop Block I

12:45-2 p.m. Lunch & Break (exhibitors, consulting café, networking)

2:15-4:15 p.m. Workshop Block II

4:30-5 p.m. Consulting Café

5 p.m. Reception featuring DJ Amen: Celebrate 20 Years of GIFT!

Celebrate 20 Years of GIFT With Us: Money for Our Movements Reception!

Honoring Legacies, Building Futures

Enjoy delicious food and drinks with friends, conference attendees, and local community members at the Money for Our Movements conference reception! Money for Our Movements is the networking, community building, and resource sharing event of the year! All are welcome!

We’ll have a short program, an incredibly fun photo booth, kids activity table, music by DJ Amen, and lots of opportunities to connect with GIFTers past, present and future! GIFT only holds this conference once every two years, and this is the first time it will be in Denver!

FREE for conference attendees. Suggested donation $10-30 for all others. No one turned away.

Organized by the GIFT conference host committee: Jordan T Garcia, Mac Liman, Ceema Samimi, Stephanie Grover, Marlene DeLaRosa, Nora Bashir & Crystal Middlestadt.

*Beer and wine bar courtesy of Breckenridge Brewery and The Guest House.

2016 Money for Our Movements Planning Committees

Host Committee Nora Bashir, Chinook Fund Marlene De La Rosa, Conference Coordinator Jordan T Garcia, Coloradans for Immigrants’ Rights Neha Mahajan, 9to5 Colorado Tanya Mote, Su Teatro Mac Liman, Resource Generation (Member) & Chinook Fund (Board Member) Ceema Samimi Fundraising & Resourcing Committee Yee Won Chong, YW Consulting Jose Dominguez, Pyramid Atlantic Art Center Marjorie Fine, Consultant Allen Kwabena Frimpong, Movement NetLab Mazi Mutafa, Words Beats & Life Mahi Palanisami, Denver Art Society Lorraine Ramirez, Neighborhood Funders Group Michael Robin, Self-Help Federal Credit Union